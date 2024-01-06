How to Watch McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) hope to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. The game airs on ESPN+.
McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
McNeese Stats Insights
- The Cowboys are shooting 50.3% from the field, 6% higher than the 44.3% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.
- McNeese has compiled a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 294th.
- The Cowboys average seven more points per game (80.8) than the Lions allow (73.8).
- McNeese is 9-1 when it scores more than 73.8 points.
McNeese Home & Away Comparison
- At home, McNeese scores 87.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 76.
- The Cowboys give up 53.3 points per game at home, and 69.6 away.
- At home, McNeese drains 8.1 3-pointers per game, 0.5 more than it averages on the road (7.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (37%) than on the road (42.2%).
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 67-48
|The Legacy Center
|12/17/2023
|Louisiana
|W 74-72
|The Legacy Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Michigan
|W 87-76
|Crisler Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/8/2024
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|SE Louisiana
|-
|The Legacy Center
