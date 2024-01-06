How to Watch New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.
New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
New Orleans Stats Insights
- The Privateers make 41.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- In games New Orleans shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
- The Lions are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Privateers sit at 153rd.
- The Privateers put up 74.4 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 72.2 the Lions give up.
- New Orleans is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.2 points.
New Orleans Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively New Orleans has fared better when playing at home this season, putting up 94 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game on the road.
- The Privateers surrender 63.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 83.8 in away games.
- In home games, New Orleans is sinking 1.5 more treys per game (6.5) than away from home (5). It sports the same three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (31%).
New Orleans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Birmingham-Southern
|W 91-51
|Lakefront Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ SFA
|L 80-51
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/8/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/13/2024
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Lakefront Arena
