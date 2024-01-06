The SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana matchup in this article.

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline FanDuel New Orleans (-1.5) 142.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Betting Trends

New Orleans has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Privateers games have hit the over four out of nine times this season.

SE Louisiana has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

Lions games have hit the over four out of 11 times this season.

