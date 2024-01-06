Saturday's game at Lakefront Arena has the SE Louisiana Lions (5-7) matching up with the New Orleans Privateers (4-8) at 3:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 66-60 win for SE Louisiana.

The Privateers won their last game 88-78 against Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday.

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 66, New Orleans 60

New Orleans Schedule Analysis

The Privateers' best win this season came against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 262) in our computer rankings. The Privateers secured the 88-78 win at home on January 4.

New Orleans has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).

New Orleans 2023-24 Best Wins

88-78 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 262) on January 4

67-59 at home over Tarleton State (No. 263) on December 18

83-59 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 319) on December 20

53-42 at home over Alcorn State (No. 319) on November 21

New Orleans Leaders

Alexis Calderon: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

9.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Dee Dee Pryor: 12.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

12.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Justice Ross: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 30.4 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

8.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 30.4 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Jayla Kimbrough: 9.3 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

9.3 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Brianna Ellis: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 29.0 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

New Orleans Performance Insights

The Privateers have a -142 scoring differential, falling short by 11.8 points per game. They're putting up 59.2 points per game to rank 286th in college basketball and are allowing 71.0 per contest to rank 302nd in college basketball.

The Privateers put up 62.3 points per game in home games, compared to 57.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.

In home games, New Orleans is allowing 22.8 fewer points per game (55.8) than when playing on the road (78.6).

