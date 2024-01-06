The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will visit the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) after dropping five road games in a row. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Nicholls State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Colonels have a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
  • Nicholls State is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 38th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Colonels sit at 221st.
  • The Colonels score 72.2 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 83.2 the Huskies allow.
  • Nicholls State has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 83.2 points.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nicholls State put up 82.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.6 points per contest.
  • The Colonels allowed 63.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 80.2 on the road.
  • Nicholls State drained 8.8 threes per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 5.7% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 32.3% three-point percentage).

Nicholls State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Maryland L 73-67 Xfinity Center
12/22/2023 @ Towson L 65-55 SECU Arena
12/30/2023 Mobile W 74-65 Stopher Gym
1/6/2024 @ Houston Christian - Sharp Gymnasium
1/8/2024 SE Louisiana - Stopher Gym
1/13/2024 Lamar - Stopher Gym

