Saturday's Southland slate includes the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) facing the Nicholls State Colonels (4-8, 0-0 Southland) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Game Information

Nicholls State Players to Watch

Jamal West: 16.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK

16.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK Diante Smith: 12.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Robert Brown III: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen White: 11.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Oumar Koureissi: 5.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

Houston Christian Players to Watch

Michael Imariagbe: 11.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Marcus Greene: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Bonke Maring: 8.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Pierce Bazil: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Jay Alvarez: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Stat Comparison

Houston Christian Rank Houston Christian AVG Nicholls State AVG Nicholls State Rank 292nd 69.6 Points Scored 72.1 250th 357th 83.2 Points Allowed 76.6 304th 40th 40.8 Rebounds 35.8 223rd 71st 10.7 Off. Rebounds 7.7 288th 358th 4.2 3pt Made 8.8 68th 264th 12.3 Assists 9.8 348th 362nd 16.5 Turnovers 11.9 196th

