The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Sharp Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 150.5 points.

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Sharp Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nicholls State -6.5 150.5

Nicholls State Betting Records & Stats

Nicholls State's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points three times.

Nicholls State has had an average of 147.9 points in its games this season, 2.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Colonels have a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Nicholls State will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Colonels have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -275 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from Nicholls State, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nicholls State 3 33.3% 72.2 141.8 75.7 158.9 143.1 Houston Christian 5 55.6% 69.6 141.8 83.2 158.9 157.9

Additional Nicholls State Insights & Trends

Nicholls State compiled a 4-14-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The Colonels record 11.0 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Huskies give up (83.2).

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nicholls State 6-3-0 0-0 3-6-0 Houston Christian 6-3-0 5-3 4-5-0

Nicholls State vs. Houston Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nicholls State Houston Christian 11-2 Home Record 8-8 4-11 Away Record 2-13 3-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 1-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-2-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

