Saturday's contest at Montagne Center has the Lamar Cardinals (7-4) taking on the Northwestern State Demons (5-7) at 4:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 67-54 win, as our model heavily favors Lamar.

The Demons' last contest on Thursday ended in a 78-54 win against McNeese.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northwestern State vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern State vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 67, Northwestern State 54

Northwestern State Schedule Analysis

The Demons' best win this season came against the Southern Jaguars, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 174) in our computer rankings. The Demons secured the 46-35 win on the road on December 3.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Demons are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.

Northwestern State has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern State 2023-24 Best Wins

46-35 on the road over Southern (No. 174) on December 3

59-51 at home over Tarleton State (No. 263) on December 6

78-54 at home over McNeese (No. 360) on January 4

Northwestern State Leaders

Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Sharna Ayres: 11.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (30-for-84)

11.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (30-for-84) Karmelah Dean: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.8 FG%

8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.8 FG% Jenny Ntambwe: 9.5 PTS, 48.2 FG%

9.5 PTS, 48.2 FG% Carla Celaya: 4 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Northwestern State Performance Insights

The Demons' -35 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.3 points per game (267th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (157th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Demons are averaging 28.0 more points per game at home (76.6) than on the road (48.6).

At home Northwestern State is conceding 49.6 points per game, 23.3 fewer points than it is on the road (72.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.