The SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 42.1% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 44.4% the Privateers' opponents have shot this season.

SE Louisiana has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Lions are the 265th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Privateers sit at 179th.

The Lions put up an average of 67.9 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 76.6 the Privateers give up to opponents.

SE Louisiana is 3-1 when it scores more than 76.6 points.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 SE Louisiana is scoring 22.5 more points per game at home (81.5) than on the road (59.0).

In 2023-24 the Lions are conceding 18.1 fewer points per game at home (59.3) than away (77.4).

At home, SE Louisiana knocks down 8.3 triples per game, 2.2 more than it averages away (6.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.9%) than on the road (28.7%).

