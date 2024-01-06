The New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will host the SE Louisiana Lions (5-8, 0-0 Southland) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the New Orleans vs. SE Louisiana matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline FanDuel New Orleans (-1.5) 142.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SE Louisiana vs. New Orleans Betting Trends

SE Louisiana has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Lions have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

New Orleans has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Privateers' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.