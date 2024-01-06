If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Southern and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Southern ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-0 NR NR 126

Southern's best wins

On December 3, Southern registered its signature win of the season, a 60-59 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 33), according to the RPI. With 27 points, Tai'Reon Joseph was the top scorer against Mississippi State. Second on the team was Brandon Davis, with 12 points.

Next best wins

85-71 on the road over UNLV (No. 133/RPI) on November 8

58-51 at home over Texas Southern (No. 252/RPI) on January 6

69-44 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 274/RPI) on December 9

Southern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Southern has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

Schedule insights

Southern has to face the 21st-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Jaguars have 17 games left this year, including 17 against teams with worse records, and none against teams with records north of .500.

Southern has 17 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Southern's next game

Matchup: Southern Jaguars vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

Southern Jaguars vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 9:00 PM ET Location: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana Favorite: Southern Jaguars -6.5

Southern Jaguars -6.5 Total: 143.5 points

