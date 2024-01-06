Saturday's contest between the Southern Jaguars (2-9) and the Texas Southern Tigers (1-10) at F. G. Clark Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-52 and heavily favors Southern to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Jaguars earned a 79-70 victory against Oklahoma.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 72, Texas Southern 52

Other SWAC Predictions

Southern Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars took down the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 60-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 79-70 win on December 22 -- their best victory of the season.

The Jaguars have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one), but also have the most Quadrant 1 defeats (seven).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Leaders

Aleighyah Fontenot: 9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (21-for-73)

9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (21-for-73) Chloe Fleming: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Tionna Lidge: 4.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%

4.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG% Kyanna Morgan: 4.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.4 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)

4.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.4 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28) Soniyah Reed: 6.5 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

Southern Performance Insights

The Jaguars have a -149 scoring differential, falling short by 13.5 points per game. They're putting up 55.5 points per game to rank 330th in college basketball and are giving up 69 per outing to rank 280th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.