The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Tulane vs. North Texas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
Tulane Stats Insights

  • The Green Wave are shooting 51.5% from the field, 13.2% higher than the 38.3% the Mean Green's opponents have shot this season.
  • Tulane has put together a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Green Wave are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 121st.
  • The Green Wave score an average of 89.3 points per game, 30.1 more points than the 59.2 the Mean Green allow.
  • When it scores more than 59.2 points, Tulane is 10-3.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tulane scored 83.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 81.8.
  • The Green Wave conceded 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 83.3 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Tulane made fewer triples on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.2%) than at home (36.3%) as well.

Tulane Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 George Mason L 69-66 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/29/2023 Dillard W 94-64 Devlin Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rice W 84-59 Devlin Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum
1/11/2024 Florida Atlantic - Devlin Fieldhouse
1/14/2024 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center

