Tulane vs. North Texas January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's AAC schedule includes the North Texas Mean Green (6-5, 0-0 AAC) meeting the Tulane Green Wave (8-3, 0-0 AAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Tulane vs. North Texas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross: 18.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sion James: 15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kolby King: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Collin Holloway: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaylen Forbes: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
North Texas Players to Watch
- Aaron Scott: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Rubin Jones: 12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jason Edwards: 15.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robert Allen: 4.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- C.J. Noland: 8.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
Tulane vs. North Texas Stat Comparison
|North Texas Rank
|North Texas AVG
|Tulane AVG
|Tulane Rank
|309th
|68.2
|Points Scored
|89.4
|7th
|5th
|59.1
|Points Allowed
|81.3
|350th
|241st
|35.3
|Rebounds
|31.7
|346th
|152nd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|4.5
|363rd
|137th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|7.1
|223rd
|341st
|10.2
|Assists
|14.7
|109th
|206th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|11.6
|165th
