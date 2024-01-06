Tulane vs. South Florida January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The South Florida Bulls (8-5) face a fellow AAC squad, the Tulane Green Wave (7-4), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.
Tulane vs. South Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 4 REB, 2.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marta Galic: 14.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hannah Pratt: 12.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Irina Parau: 7.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Amira Mabry: 7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
South Florida Players to Watch
- Carla Brito: 10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Vittoria Blasigh: 13.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Romi Levy: 8.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Daniela Gonzalez: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
