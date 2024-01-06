The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Seguin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Seguin stats and insights

Seguin has scored in 11 of 37 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 16.9% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Seguin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Avalanche 2 2 0 16:56 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:07 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 14:57 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:06 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:42 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:48 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:14 Home W 5-4

Stars vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

