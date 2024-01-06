Saturday's game between the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) and Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) going head-to-head at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UL Monroe, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 73, Georgia Southern 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: UL Monroe (-4.8)

UL Monroe (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.5

UL Monroe has gone 4-6-0 against the spread, while Georgia Southern's ATS record this season is 4-9-0. A total of four out of the Warhawks' games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Eagles' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UL Monroe Performance Insights

The Warhawks average 68.7 points per game (308th in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per outing (210th in college basketball). They have a -44 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

UL Monroe wins the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It records 39.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 68th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.1 per outing.

UL Monroe knocks down 3.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.5 (329th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8.

The Warhawks rank 334th in college basketball by averaging 85.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 170th in college basketball, allowing 89.6 points per 100 possessions.

UL Monroe and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Warhawks commit 13.0 per game (291st in college basketball) and force 13.2 (92nd in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.