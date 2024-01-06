The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum as 3.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 139.5 for the matchup.

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Monroe, Louisiana

Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under UL Monroe -3.5 139.5

UL Monroe Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points three times.

The average point total in UL Monroe's contests this year is 141, 1.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Warhawks' ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

UL Monroe (4-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 9.2% more often than Georgia Southern (4-9-0) this season.

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UL Monroe 3 30% 68.7 137.1 72.3 152.7 139.4 Georgia Southern 9 69.2% 68.4 137.1 80.4 152.7 144.3

Additional UL Monroe Insights & Trends

UL Monroe covered 10 times in 19 games with a spread in conference action last season.

The Warhawks put up 68.7 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 80.4 the Eagles allow.

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UL Monroe 4-6-0 0-1 4-6-0 Georgia Southern 4-9-0 4-6 7-6-0

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UL Monroe Georgia Southern 7-8 Home Record 12-4 4-10 Away Record 3-11 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 62.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

