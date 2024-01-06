Villanova vs. St. John's: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 6
The Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.
Villanova vs. St. John's Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Villanova
|-4.5
|142.5
Villanova vs St. John's Betting Records & Stats
- The Wildcats' ATS record is 6-6-0 this season.
- St. John's is 8-6-0 against the spread this season.
- St. John's .571 ATS win percentage (8-6-0 ATS record) is higher than Villanova's .500 mark (6-6-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.
Villanova vs. St. John's Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Villanova
|5
|41.7%
|73.1
|152.8
|63.6
|133.5
|136.8
|St. John's
|9
|64.3%
|79.7
|152.8
|69.9
|133.5
|149.2
Additional Villanova vs St. John's Insights & Trends
- The Wildcats put up only 3.2 more points per game (73.1) than the Red Storm allow (69.9).
- Villanova is 3-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 69.9 points.
- The Red Storm score an average of 79.7 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 63.6 the Wildcats allow.
- St. John's has put together an 8-5 ATS record and a 9-4 overall record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
Villanova vs. St. John's Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Villanova
|6-6-0
|3-5
|4-8-0
|St. John's
|8-6-0
|2-0
|8-6-0
Villanova vs. St. John's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Villanova
|St. John's
|10-4
|Home Record
|11-5
|5-9
|Away Record
|3-8
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-10-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-4-0
|70.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.6
|66.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.6
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-3-0
