A.T. Perry did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints have a game against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Seeking Perry's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep A.T. Perry and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Perry has been targeted 15 times and has nine catches for 193 yards (21.4 per reception) and two TDs.

Keep an eye on Perry's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

A.T. Perry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Saints have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Juwan Johnson (DNP/chest): 34 Rec; 328 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Read More About This Game

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Perry 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 15 9 193 17 2 21.4

Perry Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 10 @Vikings 4 2 38 1 Week 12 @Falcons 2 1 7 0 Week 13 Lions 3 1 30 0 Week 14 Panthers 1 1 44 0 Week 15 Giants 2 2 34 0 Week 16 @Rams 1 1 35 1 Week 17 @Buccaneers 2 1 5 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.