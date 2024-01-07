Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the AAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Odds to Win AAC: -155
  • Overall Rank: 28th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th
  • Last Game: L 70-68 vs Charlotte

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Tulane
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Memphis

  • Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
  • Odds to Win AAC: +180
  • Overall Rank: 38th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: W 62-59 vs SMU

Next Game

  • Opponent: UTSA
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. SMU

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 23-7
  • Odds to Win AAC: +900
  • Overall Rank: 44th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th
  • Last Game: L 62-59 vs Memphis

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ East Carolina
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. North Texas

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 18-10
  • Odds to Win AAC: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 74th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd
  • Last Game: W 70-56 vs Tulane

Next Game

  • Opponent: Temple
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Charlotte

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Odds to Win AAC: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 106th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th
  • Last Game: W 70-68 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

  • Opponent: Tulsa
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Tulane

  • Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Odds to Win AAC: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 115th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th
  • Last Game: L 70-56 vs North Texas

Next Game

  • Opponent: Florida Atlantic
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Wichita State

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 14-16
  • Odds to Win AAC: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 125th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th
  • Last Game: L 68-61 vs Temple

Next Game

  • Opponent: Memphis
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

8. Tulsa

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Odds to Win AAC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 127th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th
  • Last Game: L 62-57 vs East Carolina

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Charlotte
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. South Florida

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-11
  • Odds to Win AAC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 131st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th
  • Last Game: L 75-71 vs UAB

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rice
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. UAB

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 11-19
  • Odds to Win AAC: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 176th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st
  • Last Game: W 75-71 vs South Florida

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. East Carolina

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 9-21
  • Odds to Win AAC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 185th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd
  • Last Game: W 62-57 vs Tulsa

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Temple
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Temple

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-18
  • Odds to Win AAC: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 222nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th
  • Last Game: W 68-61 vs Wichita State

Next Game

  • Opponent: East Carolina
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Rice

  • Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-22
  • Odds to Win AAC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 232nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th
  • Last Game: L 89-82 vs UTSA

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ South Florida
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. UTSA

  • Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 6-24
  • Odds to Win AAC: +30000
  • Overall Rank: 290th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th
  • Last Game: W 89-82 vs Rice

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Memphis
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

