Brandon Ingram and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 111-95 loss versus the Clippers, Ingram had 12 points and four assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Ingram, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.9 21.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.1 Assists 6.5 5.4 5.7 PRA -- 33 31.3 PR -- 27.6 25.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.7



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Kings

Ingram is responsible for attempting 17.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.9 per game.

He's knocked down 1.4 threes per game, or 10.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Ingram's Pelicans average 101.4 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 104 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are 22nd in the NBA, giving up 117.5 points per contest.

The Kings concede 43.1 rebounds per game, ranking 12th in the league.

The Kings concede 27.2 assists per contest, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Kings are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 40 30 8 6 3 0 1 11/22/2023 30 23 4 3 1 0 1 11/20/2023 26 31 4 3 5 0 0

