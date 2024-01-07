The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons are slated to square off in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Foster Moreau get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Foster Moreau score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Moreau's 24 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 190 yards (15.8 per game) and one score.

Moreau has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Foster Moreau Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1 1 6 1 Week 6 @Texans 4 4 33 0 Week 7 Jaguars 4 3 33 0 Week 9 Bears 1 1 23 0 Week 13 Lions 2 2 28 0 Week 14 Panthers 2 2 8 0 Week 15 Giants 5 3 13 0 Week 16 @Rams 2 1 13 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 1 1 13 0

