Pelicans vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) visit the Sacramento Kings (21-13) after winning five straight road games. The Kings are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 234.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSNO
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-2.5
|234.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 11 of 36 outings.
- New Orleans has had an average of 227.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- New Orleans' ATS record is 20-16-0 this season.
- The Pelicans have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those games.
- New Orleans has a record of 7-5, a 58.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Kings vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Kings vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|20
|58.8%
|118.3
|233.6
|117.5
|229.4
|235.4
|Pelicans
|11
|30.6%
|115.3
|233.6
|111.9
|229.4
|229
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- New Orleans has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Five of the Pelicans' past 10 games have hit the over.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 12-8-0 record) than on the road (.500, 8-8-0).
- The Pelicans put up an average of 115.3 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 117.5 the Kings allow.
- New Orleans is 12-2 against the spread and 11-3 overall when it scores more than 117.5 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|20-16
|8-5
|17-19
|Kings
|18-16
|9-12
|18-16
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Kings
|115.3
|118.3
|14
|8
|12-2
|16-10
|11-3
|20-6
|111.9
|117.5
|10
|22
|18-9
|11-3
|20-7
|10-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.