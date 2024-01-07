How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) hope to build on a five-game road win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (21-13) on January 7, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 48.6% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- New Orleans is 15-5 when it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.
- The Kings are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 12th.
- The Pelicans score an average of 115.3 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 117.5 the Kings allow.
- When it scores more than 117.5 points, New Orleans is 11-3.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans put up 115.5 points per game at home, 0.4 more than away (115.1). On defense they concede 110.6 per game, three fewer points than on the road (113.6).
- In 2023-24 New Orleans is conceding three fewer points per game at home (110.6) than on the road (113.6).
- This season the Pelicans are picking up more assists at home (26.6 per game) than away (25.8).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zion Williamson
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Illness
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
