Brandon Ingram, Top Pelicans Players to Watch vs. the Kings - January 7
When the Sacramento Kings (21-13) and New Orleans Pelicans (21-15) face off at Golden 1 Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valanciunas will be two players to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Kings
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pelicans' Last Game
On Friday, in their last game, the Pelicans fell to the Clippers 111-95. With 13 points, Jordan Hawkins was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Hawkins
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|13
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Zion Williamson
|12
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram provides the Pelicans 22.9 points, 4.7 boards and 5.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Valanciunas gives 14.1 points, 9.9 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- The Pelicans get 22.1 points, 6.1 boards and 4.6 assists per game from Zion Williamson.
- CJ McCollum averages 20.0 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 44.3% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with 3.5 triples per contest.
- The Pelicans receive 10.8 points per game from Herbert Jones, plus 3.7 boards and 2.6 assists.
Watch Sabonis, Ingram and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|21.5
|4.1
|5.7
|1.2
|1.2
|1.7
|CJ McCollum
|19
|4.1
|4.4
|1.2
|0.6
|4.1
|Zion Williamson
|17.5
|5.7
|3.8
|0.7
|0.6
|0.1
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|12.4
|10.2
|2
|0.8
|0.9
|0.5
|Herbert Jones
|8.4
|2.3
|2
|0.6
|0.5
|1.3
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.