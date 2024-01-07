The New Orleans Saints' (8-8) injury report heading into their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) currently features nine players. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 7 from Caesars Superdome.

Saints vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV Info: CBS

The Saints head into this matchup following a 23-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last outing.

The Falcons' last game finished in a 37-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Alvin Kamara RB Ankle Questionable Landon Young OT Knee Out Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB Knee Out Khalen Saunders DT Concussion Questionable Juantavius Gray DB Illness Questionable Payton Turner DE Toe Questionable Juwan Johnson TE Chest Questionable A.T. Perry WR Illness Questionable Kendre Miller RB Ankle Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Taylor Heinicke QB Ankle Questionable Troy Andersen LB Pectoral Out Mike Hughes CB Concussion Questionable Drew Dalman OL Ankle Out Zach Harrison DL Knee Questionable DeMarcco Hellams S Concussion Out

Saints Season Insights

The Saints are averaging 333.3 yards per game offensively this year (16th in NFL), and they are giving up 323.3 yards per game (13th) on defense.

The Saints are putting up 22.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank sixth, giving up 19.4 points per contest.

The Saints are putting up 234.0 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 12th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank ninth, surrendering 200.8 passing yards per contest.

New Orleans is putting up 99.3 rushing yards per game on offense (21st in the NFL), and ranks 21st defensively with 122.5 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 26 forced turnovers (seventh in NFL) against 18 turnovers committed (10th in NFL), the Saints' +8 turnover margin ranks seventh in the league.

Saints vs. Falcons Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-3)

Saints (-3) Moneyline: Saints (-165), Falcons (+140)

Saints (-165), Falcons (+140) Total: 42 points

