Who’s the Best Team in the Southland? See our Weekly Women's Southland Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Southland, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Southland Power Rankings
1. Lamar
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 21-5
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st
- Last Game: W 73-56 vs Northwestern State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ McNeese
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
2. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 17-9
- Overall Rank: 141st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th
- Last Game: W 57-44 vs New Orleans
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas A&M-CC
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
3. Texas A&M-CC
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 18-7
- Overall Rank: 172nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th
- Last Game: W 63-61 vs Incarnate Word
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SE Louisiana
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
4. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-11
- Overall Rank: 213th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th
- Last Game: L 63-61 vs Texas A&M-CC
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
5. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 248th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd
- Last Game: L 73-56 vs Lamar
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Houston Christian
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
6. Nicholls
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 10-17
- Overall Rank: 259th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th
- Last Game: W 73-55 vs Houston Christian
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: New Orleans
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
7. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-16
- Overall Rank: 274th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th
- Last Game: W 87-78 vs McNeese
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
8. New Orleans
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 285th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th
- Last Game: L 57-44 vs SE Louisiana
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nicholls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
9. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 3-22
- Overall Rank: 327th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th
- Last Game: L 73-55 vs Nicholls
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northwestern State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
10. McNeese
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 0-27
- Overall Rank: 358th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th
- Last Game: L 87-78 vs Texas A&M-Commerce
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Lamar
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.