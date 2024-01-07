Which basketball team sits on top of the SWAC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Southern

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 21-7

7-7 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 196th

196th Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 58-51 vs Texas Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

2. Jackson State

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 19-12

5-9 | 19-12 Overall Rank: 265th

265th Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th

84th Last Game: W 88-80 vs Alcorn State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Alabama State

@ Alabama State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

3. Alabama State

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 17-11

6-8 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 270th

270th Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th

46th Last Game: W 54-51 vs Mississippi Valley State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UAPB

@ UAPB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

4. Texas Southern

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 13-15

2-10 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 305th

305th Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: L 58-51 vs Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Grambling

@ Grambling Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

5. Florida A&M

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 10-17

2-10 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 324th

324th Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 98-86 vs Bethune-Cookman

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Southern

Southern Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Rattlers+

6. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 11-18

5-9 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 326th

326th Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th

137th Last Game: L 69-63 vs Grambling

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern

@ Southern Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7. Grambling

Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 9-20

4-10 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 331st

331st Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 69-63 vs Prairie View A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Texas Southern

Texas Southern Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

8. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 9-20

6-8 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 334th

334th Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd

303rd Last Game: W 98-86 vs Florida A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Grambling

Grambling Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: YouTube

9. Alcorn State

Current Record: 1-13 | Projected Record: 7-23

1-13 | 7-23 Overall Rank: 335th

335th Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: L 88-80 vs Jackson State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Alabama A&M

@ Alabama A&M Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Bulldogs All-Access

10. UAPB

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 4-23

5-9 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 352nd

352nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th

107th Last Game: L 63-62 vs Alabama A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama State

Alabama State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

11. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 6-25

2-12 | 6-25 Overall Rank: 353rd

353rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th

170th Last Game: W 63-62 vs UAPB

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mississippi Valley State

@ Mississippi Valley State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: YouTube

12. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 0-14 | Projected Record: 2-29

0-14 | 2-29 Overall Rank: 358th

358th Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 54-51 vs Alabama State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game