Grambling vs. Texas Southern: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 8
The Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) are at home in SWAC action against the Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The Grambling Tigers are 1.5-point favorites in the game. The over/under in the matchup is 132.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Grambling vs. Texas Southern Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Grambling, Louisiana
- Venue: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grambling
|-1.5
|132.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grambling Betting Records & Stats
- Grambling's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 132.5 points six times.
- Grambling's contests this year have an average point total of 141.9, 9.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Grambling Tigers have gone 4-7-0 ATS this season.
- Grambling has a 4-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-7-0 mark from Texas Southern.
Grambling vs. Texas Southern Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 132.5
|% of Games Over 132.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grambling
|6
|54.5%
|65.5
|129.9
|76.4
|153.1
|138.7
|Texas Southern
|5
|50%
|64.4
|129.9
|76.7
|153.1
|143.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Grambling Insights & Trends
- Grambling went 14-7-0 ATS in conference action last season.
- The Grambling Tigers record 65.5 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 76.7 the Texas Southern Tigers allow.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Grambling vs. Texas Southern Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grambling
|4-7-0
|1-1
|5-6-0
|Texas Southern
|3-7-0
|3-6
|3-7-0
Grambling vs. Texas Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Grambling
|Texas Southern
|11-1
|Home Record
|7-6
|9-6
|Away Record
|3-13
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|2-9-0
|9-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-10-0
|73.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|64.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.