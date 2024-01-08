The Dallas Stars, including Jamie Benn, are in action Monday versus the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Benn intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jamie Benn vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Benn has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 15:06 on the ice per game.

Benn has a goal in eight games this year through 38 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Benn has a point in 18 games this season (out of 38), including multiple points seven times.

Benn has an assist in 14 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Benn has an implied probability of 53.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Benn has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 121 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 38 Games 11 25 Points 9 8 Goals 4 17 Assists 5

