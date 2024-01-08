The Dallas Stars, with Mason Marchment, are in action Monday against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Marchment's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mason Marchment vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Marchment Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Marchment has a plus-minus rating of +12, while averaging 14:46 on the ice per game.

Marchment has scored a goal in a game 10 times this season over 38 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Marchment has a point in 20 games this season (out of 38), including multiple points eight times.

Marchment has an assist in 14 of 38 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Marchment hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Marchment has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchment Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 121 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 38 Games 11 30 Points 7 13 Goals 3 17 Assists 4

