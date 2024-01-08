The McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning run when visiting the Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Prather Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 49.6% the Demons allow to opponents.

McNeese has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.6% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demons rank 338th.

The 80.2 points per game the Cowboys put up are the same as the Demons allow.

When McNeese totals more than 82.4 points, it is 5-0.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

McNeese is scoring 87.3 points per game this season at home, which is 11.8 more points than it is averaging away from home (75.5).

The Cowboys cede 53.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 69.2 when playing on the road.

In home games, McNeese is draining 0.4 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than when playing on the road (7.7). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in road games (43.4%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule