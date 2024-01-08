The McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning run when visiting the Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Prather Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

  • The Cowboys are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 49.6% the Demons allow to opponents.
  • McNeese has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.6% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the 100th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demons rank 338th.
  • The 80.2 points per game the Cowboys put up are the same as the Demons allow.
  • When McNeese totals more than 82.4 points, it is 5-0.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

  • McNeese is scoring 87.3 points per game this season at home, which is 11.8 more points than it is averaging away from home (75.5).
  • The Cowboys cede 53.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 69.2 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, McNeese is draining 0.4 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than when playing on the road (7.7). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in road games (43.4%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Louisiana W 74-72 The Legacy Center
12/29/2023 @ Michigan W 87-76 Crisler Center
1/6/2024 @ Texas A&M-Commerce W 73-67 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/8/2024 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum
1/13/2024 SE Louisiana - The Legacy Center
1/15/2024 Lamar - The Legacy Center

