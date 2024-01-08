Monday's Southland slate includes the Northwestern State Demons (2-10, 0-0 Southland) meeting the McNeese Cowboys (10-2, 0-0 Southland) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Game Information

McNeese Players to Watch

  • Shahada Wells: 18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Christian Shumate: 12.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Antavion Collum: 9.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Omar Cooper: 5.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damian Richards Jr.: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northwestern State Players to Watch

  • Cliff Davis: 16.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chase Forte: 6.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Braelon Bush: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jamison Epps: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ryan Forrest: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison

Northwestern State Rank Northwestern State AVG McNeese AVG McNeese Rank
283rd 70.3 Points Scored 80.3 70th
346th 80.7 Points Allowed 57.8 3rd
327th 32.8 Rebounds 38.8 92nd
59th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 10.2 102nd
205th 7.3 3pt Made 7.6 170th
321st 11.3 Assists 14.3 133rd
144th 11.4 Turnovers 8.4 5th

