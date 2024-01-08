The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) aim to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Orleans Stats Insights

  • The Privateers make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44%).
  • New Orleans is 4-3 when it shoots better than 44% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Privateers sit at 213th.
  • The Privateers score only 0.2 more points per game (73.9) than the Lions allow (73.7).
  • New Orleans is 5-1 when scoring more than 73.7 points.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison

  • New Orleans averages 88.8 points per game in home games, compared to 65.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 23.5 points per contest.
  • The Privateers are ceding 65.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 18.2 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (83.8).
  • New Orleans is making 6.4 threes per game, which is 1.4 more than it is averaging on the road (5.0). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 30.2% at home and 31.0% on the road.

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Ohio State L 78-36 Value City Arena
12/29/2023 @ SFA L 80-51 William R. Johnson Coliseum
1/6/2024 SE Louisiana L 73-68 Lakefront Arena
1/8/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce - Lakefront Arena
1/13/2024 Texas A&M-CC - Lakefront Arena
1/15/2024 @ Nicholls State - Stopher Gym

