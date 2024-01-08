New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce January 8 Tickets & Start Time
Monday's Southland schedule includes the New Orleans Privateers (5-7, 0-0 Southland) meeting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6, 0-0 Southland) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other New Orleans Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Jordan Johnson: 21.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jamond Vincent: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jah Short: 5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- D'Ante Bell: 4.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch
- Jerome Brewer Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kalen Williams: 14.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Tommie Lewis: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alonzo Dodd: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zondrick Garrett: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Comparison
|New Orleans Rank
|New Orleans AVG
|Texas A&M-Commerce AVG
|Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
|147th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|76.9
|126th
|298th
|76.3
|Points Allowed
|73.5
|245th
|139th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|33.5
|302nd
|182nd
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|294th
|332nd
|5.4
|3pt Made
|10.2
|15th
|294th
|11.8
|Assists
|17
|34th
|181st
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.9
|196th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.