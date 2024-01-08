Monday's game that pits the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) against the SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) at Stopher Gym has a projected final score of 75-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Nicholls State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on January 8.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls State 75, SE Louisiana 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Nicholls State (-6.3)

Nicholls State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Nicholls State's record against the spread so far this season is 6-4-0, and SE Louisiana's is 5-6-0. The Colonels have hit the over in four games, while Lions games have gone over four times. Nicholls State is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests, while SE Louisiana has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Nicholls State Performance Insights

The Colonels have a -41 scoring differential, falling short by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 74.1 points per game to rank 201st in college basketball and are giving up 77.0 per contest to rank 313th in college basketball.

Nicholls State loses the rebound battle by an average of 5.0 boards. It is recording 36.4 rebounds per game (185th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 41.4 per outing.

Nicholls State connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (80th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (7.3). It is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc (136th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.4%.

The Colonels average 90.7 points per 100 possessions (274th in college basketball), while giving up 94.3 points per 100 possessions (280th in college basketball).

Nicholls State has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 12.1 (214th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.9 (283rd in college basketball).

