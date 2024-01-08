The McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning run when visiting the Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Prather Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

  • The Demons are shooting 41.3% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 37% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
  • Northwestern State is 2-8 when it shoots better than 37% from the field.
  • The Demons are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 101st.
  • The Demons' 69.2 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 59.7 the Cowboys give up.
  • Northwestern State has put together a 2-8 record in games it scores more than 59.7 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

  • Northwestern State averages 80.3 points per game at home, and 63.5 on the road.
  • The Demons are allowing fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than away (87.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Northwestern State drains more treys on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (6.8), and makes a higher percentage away (31.5%) than at home (28.1%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Southern University at New Orleans W 99-75 Prather Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ LSU L 96-55 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
1/6/2024 @ Lamar L 90-70 Montagne Center
1/8/2024 McNeese - Prather Coliseum
1/13/2024 Incarnate Word - Prather Coliseum
1/15/2024 Houston Christian - Prather Coliseum

