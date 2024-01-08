The Dallas Stars, with Roope Hintz, will be in action Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. Thinking about a bet on Hintz? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Roope Hintz vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Hintz has averaged 16:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In Hintz's 36 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hintz has a point in 22 of 36 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Hintz has an assist in 14 of 36 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Hintz goes over his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hintz Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 121 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 36 Games 11 33 Points 20 15 Goals 9 18 Assists 11

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.