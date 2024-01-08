For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan Suter a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

In one of 38 games this season, Suter scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Suter has zero points on the power play.

Suter's shooting percentage is 1.9%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 121 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Predators 0 0 0 20:19 Home L 4-3 1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:53 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:26 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:18 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:29 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:12 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

