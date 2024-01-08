Saint Tammany Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeshore High School at Live Oak High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loranger High School at Fontainebleau High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Mandeville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salmen High School at Mandeville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Mandeville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pearl River High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Pearl River, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
