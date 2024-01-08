The Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) are favored (by 4.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Thibodaux, Louisiana

Thibodaux, Louisiana Venue: Stopher Gym

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nicholls State -4.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

SE Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 139.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The average over/under for SE Louisiana's contests this season is 140.1, 0.6 more points than this game's point total.

SE Louisiana is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Nicholls State has had more success against the spread than SE Louisiana this season, recording an ATS record of 6-4-0, compared to the 5-6-0 record of SE Louisiana.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nicholls State 5 50% 74.1 142.4 77 148.9 143.8 SE Louisiana 5 45.5% 68.3 142.4 71.9 148.9 146

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends

Against the spread in Southland action, the Colonels were 4-14-0 last season.

The Lions' 68.3 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 77 the Colonels allow to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nicholls State 6-4-0 0-1 4-6-0 SE Louisiana 5-6-0 4-2 4-7-0

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nicholls State SE Louisiana 11-2 Home Record 10-4 4-11 Away Record 7-8 3-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 1-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.