Monday's contest at F. G. Clark Center has the Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) taking on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 81-69 win, as our model heavily favors Southern.

The game has no line set.

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: F. G. Clark Center

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 81, Prairie View A&M 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern vs. Prairie View A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern (-11.7)

Southern (-11.7) Computer Predicted Total: 149.5

Southern is 4-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Prairie View A&M's 6-6-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Jaguars' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Panthers' games have gone over. Southern has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in the last 10 games. Prairie View A&M has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 games.

Southern Performance Insights

The Jaguars average 74.9 points per game (184th in college basketball) while giving up 73.3 per contest (231st in college basketball). They have a +22 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Southern pulls down 33.9 rebounds per game (291st in college basketball) while conceding 35.4 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.5 boards per game.

Southern connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

The Jaguars score 91.7 points per 100 possessions (258th in college basketball), while allowing 89.8 points per 100 possessions (161st in college basketball).

Southern has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.4 per game (310th in college basketball play) while forcing 16.6 (10th in college basketball).

