Southern vs. Prairie View A&M January 8 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's SWAC slate includes the Southern Jaguars (2-9) versus the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-6), at 6:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Southern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Players to Watch
- Aleighyah Fontenot: 9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chloe Fleming: 6.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tionna Lidge: 4.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kyanna Morgan: 4.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Soniyah Reed: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Ryann Pane: 12.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gerlyn Smith: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Desiree Lewis: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amauri Williams: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jada Roberson: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.