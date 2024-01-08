The Dallas Stars (22-11-5) are road favorites (-145 moneyline odds to win) against the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4, +120 moneyline odds). The contest on Monday begins at 8:00 PM ET from Xcel Energy Center on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX.

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Stars vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

In 25 of 38 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Stars are 21-14 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Wild have been made the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent three times.

When playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Dallas is 13-5 (winning 72.2% of the time).

Minnesota has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 0-9 8-2-0 6.4 3.80 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.80 3.20 4 15.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.1 3.00 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.00 3.00 8 25.8% Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 0 Puck Line Losses 9 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

