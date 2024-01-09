The Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) will attempt to extend a six-game winning run when visiting the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-5, 1-3 ACC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Petersen Events Center. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Pittsburgh matchup.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline FanDuel Duke (-5.5) 145.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Duke has compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Blue Devils' 14 games have gone over the point total.

Pittsburgh has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 15 times this year.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2200

+2200 Duke is ninth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2200), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Blue Devils were +1100 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +2200, which is the 37th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Duke winning the national championship, based on its +2200 moneyline odds, is 4.3%.

Pittsburgh Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 The Panthers were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

The implied probability of Pittsburgh winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

