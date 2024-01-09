The Vanderbilt Commodores (5-9, 0-1 SEC) hope to break a three-game road losing streak at the LSU Tigers (9-5, 1-0 SEC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the LSU vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

LSU vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

LSU vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline FanDuel LSU (-10.5) 142.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game at FanDuel

LSU vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

LSU has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

In the Tigers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Vanderbilt has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

The Commodores and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 14 times this season.

LSU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 LSU is 64th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), much higher than its computer rankings (95th).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Tigers currently have the same odds, going from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +20000.

Based on its moneyline odds, LSU has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

