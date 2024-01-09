Tuesday's SEC schedule includes the LSU Tigers (7-5, 0-0 SEC) against the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8, 0-0 SEC), at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

LSU vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

LSU Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright: 15.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Will Baker: 12.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jalen Reed: 9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Derek Fountain: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Mike Williams III: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Ezra Manjon: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Evan Taylor: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyrin Lawrence: 12.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jason Rivera-Torres: 7.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ven-Allen Lubin: 10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

LSU vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison

LSU Rank LSU AVG Vanderbilt AVG Vanderbilt Rank
176th 75.2 Points Scored 68.4 304th
157th 70.2 Points Allowed 72.5 221st
230th 35.6 Rebounds 36.5 190th
163rd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 205th
229th 7.0 3pt Made 7.2 212th
325th 11.1 Assists 10.5 338th
319th 13.8 Turnovers 10.8 97th

