Tuesday's contest that pits the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) against the SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) at Stopher Gym has a projected final score of 75-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Nicholls State, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on January 9.

According to our computer prediction, Nicholls State is projected to cover the spread (4.5) against SE Louisiana. The two sides are projected to go over the 138.5 over/under.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Thibodaux, Louisiana

Thibodaux, Louisiana Venue: Stopher Gym

Stopher Gym Line: Nicholls State -4.5

Nicholls State -4.5 Point Total: 138.5

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls State 75, SE Louisiana 69

Spread & Total Prediction for SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State

Pick ATS: Nicholls State (-4.5)



Nicholls State (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Nicholls State has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season, while SE Louisiana is 5-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Colonels are 4-6-0 and the Lions are 4-7-0. The teams average 142.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than this matchup's total. Nicholls State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in the last 10 contests. SE Louisiana has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions have been outscored by 3.6 points per game (posting 68.3 points per game, 316th in college basketball, while conceding 71.9 per outing, 197th in college basketball) and have a -50 scoring differential.

The 34.6 rebounds per game SE Louisiana accumulates rank 263rd in the nation, 1.5 more than the 33.1 its opponents pull down.

SE Louisiana connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (234th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 33.1% from deep (208th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 31.8%.

SE Louisiana has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (306th in college basketball), 1.1 more than the 12.2 it forces (168th in college basketball).

