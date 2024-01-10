The Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Louisiana vs. Troy Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Louisiana Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Players to Watch

Kobe Julien: 19.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

19.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Joe Charles: 11.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Themus Fulks: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Hosana Kitenge: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Kentrell Garnett: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Troy Players to Watch

Christyon Eugene: 16.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Tayton Conerway: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Aamer Muhammad: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Rigsby: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Thomas Dowd: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana vs. Troy Stat Comparison

Troy Rank Troy AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank 35th 83.3 Points Scored 78.4 105th 192nd 71.2 Points Allowed 71.3 193rd 30th 41.2 Rebounds 33 321st 14th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 9.6 141st 46th 9.4 3pt Made 9.4 46th 76th 15.7 Assists 14 151st 318th 13.8 Turnovers 11.4 145th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.